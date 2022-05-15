Al Sorour, chief executive officer of Golf Saudi, this week joined chairman and Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and co-owners Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben on the club’s board.

The appointee at Newcastle, now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has attended a number of games since last October’s takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Al Sorour was a professional footballer with Saudi side Al Nassr before embarking on a career in business.

Al Sorour said in a LinkedIn post: “Many thanks to you all for the wishes.

"I’ve been on this assignment since December and not alone. Team PIF, Amanda, Mehrdad (Ghodoussi), and his excellency with his wide and thorough vision.

"I’m very pleased that we have not only saved our team from relegation, but we may have the chance to finish top 10 in the premier.

"The work has just started and I and all of us look forward to the next season with god’s bless and hard work we will do lots more not only for the NUFC but for the whole city of Newcastle and it’s amazing people.”

The news on Al Sorour’s appointment came after a photograph was published online of a new United away kit in Saudi Arabian colours. The white and green Castore strip is set to be worn next season by the club, which is 80%-owned by PIF following a takeover last October.

New Newcastle United board member Majed Al Sorour, far left, chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and co-owner Amanda Staveley at St James's Park.