Bruno Guimaraes is expected to return to Brazil’s starting line-up for their upcoming clash with Peru.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Brazil defeated Chile 2-1 on Friday courtesy of a stoppage time winner from Luiz Henrique - one in which Guimaraes claimed an assist for. The Magpies man was forced to watch the first-half from the sidelines after being dropped by Dorival Junior.

However, he was brought into the game at half-time in a double sub alongside Gerson as they replaced Wolves midfielder Andre and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta respectively. Guimaraes’ introduction eventually paid dividends with that late winner and he is expected to start their clash with Peru from the off after impressing off the bench.

Brazil face Peru on Tuesday night as they continue their push to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. According to Globo Esporte , Guimaraes and Gerson are expected to start that match with Andre and Paqueta relegated to the substitutes bench.

Paqueta was given the nod to start against Chile in an experimental line-up, one which backfired when Eduardo Vargas netted inside two minutes to put the hosts ahead. However, his withdrawal at half-time and Brazil’s subsequent win is likely to see him start on the bench in Brasilia.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be keen for Guimaraes to avoid any injury issues and have him fit and available for the visit of Brighton on Saturday. The Magpies have not won a single Premier League match in which Guimaraes hasn’t featured since he made his debut for the club against Everton in February 2022.