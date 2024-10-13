Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Wimbledon played their first home match following their pitch being flooded when they hosted Carlisle United on Saturday.

Wimbledon made a triumphant return to the Cherry Red Records Stadium by hammering Carlisle United 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. The match marked Wimbledon’s first home game following the flooding that took place ahead of their proposed cup tie against Newcastle United last month.

In the wake of that, Newcastle United donated £15,000 to the Go Fund Me that was set up following the postponement of their Carabao Cup clash, with the game being reversed to St James’ Park in order to ensure the tie was played. Speaking about their pitch and the generosity shown by Newcastle United in the wake of the flooding James Woodroof, AFC Wimbledon’s managing director said: “They've been first class ever since, making a significant donation to the club and hundreds of Newcastle supporters have thrown their arm around us.

“Newcastle to a person have been outstanding with us and I can't thank them enough. We had 1500 fans here at St James’ Park and I think there's now a special bond between the clubs.

He continued: “The reality is we're going to face increased costs because of the situation we've had, there is a significant insurance excess and there is inevitably going to be some business change that we need to cover.

“We're expecting an increase in insurance premium next year for these reasons so I think tonight's occasion will have a really positive impact on our financial situation but we are facing relatively uncertain times on the costs ahead so it is welcomed that we are here tonight.”