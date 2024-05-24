Major Man Utd bombshell leaked before FA Cup final v Man City as Newcastle United & Chelsea watch on
Manchester United have reportedly decided to sack manager Erik ten Hag at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Man United play rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in their final match of the campaign. And, according to The Guardian, the club are preparing to dismiss the Dutch manager after the game regardless of the result.
The report claims the decision ‘will be the most significant move made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his allies since Ineos took a minority stake and control of football operations’ with Thomas Tuchel Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank identified as potential replacements.
While Ten Hag helped Manchester United to a third-place finish and a Carabao Cup in his first season in charge, the club have failed to progress this campaign.
The Red Devils’ eighth-placed finish was the club’s lowest ever in the Premier League and leaves their European hopes hanging on victory against Man City on Saturday. Should Manchester United win the FA Cup they will be granted a Europa League place for next season.
This will have a knock-on impact on both Chelsea and Newcastle United. Manchester United winning the FA Cup would mean sixth-placed Chelsea would qualify for the Conference League while Newcastle would miss out on European qualification altogether.
As Manchester City have already qualified for the Champions League, an FA Cup win would see the Europa League place transfer to the next highest-ranked team in the Premier League, which is Chelsea. In turn, the Conference League qualification spot would then go to Newcastle.
