Newcastle United’s women’s team are turning professional following last season’s promotion.

Becky Langley’s side won promotion to the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division last season.

And the club today revealed that Newcastle United Women (NUW) will go full-time, having previously competed on a semi-professional basis.

NUW, which became part of the club a year ago, having previously been run by Newcastle United Foundation, will be the first professional club in the history of the third tier of the women's game.

'Competitive' wages

The players, according to the club, will receive “competitive” salaries, and also have access to will have access to “professional equipment, treatment and injury-prevention facilities”.

NUW – who have played three fixtures at St James' Park since the club was taken over in late 2021 – will continue to play their home games at Kingson Park.

Newcastle United chief executive officer Darren Eales with co-owners Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Darren Eales, Newcastle’s chief executive officer, said: “This is an historic moment for our Newcastle United family, and for the women’s game regionally, nationally and beyond.

“Newcastle United Women is a hugely important part of our vision for the club, and this is the right step at the right time as we strive for sustainable success.

“I’d like to thank our owners for their incredible support, and congratulate Su (Cumming, head of women's football), Becky and all the players and staff for their achievements so far. We look forward to the exciting journey ahead.”

Dan Ashworth co-ordinates all the club's teams.

United's sporting director added: "The success of Newcastle United Women is an integral part of our sporting objectives, and we're delighted to support the team's progress by building a professional model around them.

"Becky and the players have shown incredible dedication, and turning full-time will enable them to fully concentrate on their careers, and the next chapter of Newcastle United Women as fully-supported professionals.”

'Leading light'

Head coach Langley, said: "This is a monumental moment for Newcastle United Women and the FA Women’s National League.

"We hope to be a leading light in the movement towards professionalism in the women’s game, and inspire women and girls who dream of pursuing a career in football.

