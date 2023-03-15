Newcastle United secure big win amid Amanda Staveley's push for success
Newcastle United Women have recorded a huge win – as they push for promotion.
Becky Langley’s second-placed side beat FA Women's National League Division One North leaders Durham Cestria 1-0 at Kingston Park last night. The game was decided by a deflected shot from United striker Katie Barker.
Newcastle are now four points behind Durham, but the club, which will play a home game at St James’ Park next month, has two games in hand over their rivals.
United co-owner Amanda Staveley wants to see the fourth-tier team competing in the Women’s Super League. The women’s team, previously run by Newcastle United Foundation, was last year brought into the “heart” of the club by Staveley.
Speaking to the Gazette last season, Newcastle head coach Langley said: “We want to be in the Women’s Super League as quickly as we can. We want to strive to get there as quickly as possible, but it will take that emotional investment and care.”