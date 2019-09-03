Mali international 'turned down' chance to join Newcastle United
Mali international Youssouf Kone ‘turned down’ the chance to join Newcastle United in the summer.
The full-back claims he was offered a big financial package to swap France for St James’s Park this summer – but turned down the offer in order to move from Lille to Lyon.
In an interview with OL-Mercato, Kone said: “OL made an approach, and I did not think for a single second. I said to myself, ‘I’ll go there.’ The project pleased me. I followed the French Championship when I was in Mali, and Lyon is a team that has always played football.
“If I had looked at the financial side, I would have gone to Newcastle, but I preferred to look at the sporting aspect.”
United went on to sign both Jetro Willems and Emil Krafth before the closure of the summer window – with Willems making his full Magpies debut on Saturday.