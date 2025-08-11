AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw | Getty Images

Newcastle United are set to finalise the signing of German defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan this week.

Thiaw was not part of Milan’s squad for the 4-1 friendly defeat at Chelsea on Sunday, having featured in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw with Leeds United the day prior.

Thiaw returned to Milan before flying out to Newcastle on Sunday and was captured by Sky Sports cameras discussing the imminent transfer.

The 24-year-old German defender is due for his medical on Monday before finalising a transfer worth around £35million including add-ons.

Newcastle United close in on third senior summer signing

Thiaw will become Newcastle’s third senior summer signing after Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale. The defender made 85 appearances for Milan after joining from Schalke in 2022, scoring once.

He started against Newcastle in the 0-0 draw at the San Siro in the Champions League back in September 2023. Thiaw has also been capped three times by the German national team.

His arrival will provide a much-needed boost to Newcastle’s centre-back department. Last summer, Newcastle signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer and had targeted Thiaw as well as Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi as potential further additions.

Kelly has since left Newcastle to join Juventus, while Newcastle have been unable to secure another centre-back, until now.

Thiaw will compete with the likes of Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles for a place in the heart of Newcastle’s defence. He will be Newcastle’s youngest senior centre-back with Botman, 25, the only other defender below the age of 30.

At 6ft 4in, Thiaw will provide head coach Eddie Howe with a physical and quick defensive option as The Magpies prepare to get their competitive season in the Premier League and Champions League underway. His imminent arrival will come as a big boost to Newcastle United, whose squad have needed a proven defensive addition for some time.

Malick Thiaw spotted leaving Milan ahead of NUFC transfer

Sky Sport Italy cameras captured Thiaw at the airport in Milan en route to Newcastle.

When asked about the transfer, Thiaw said: “These three years at Milan have been a pleasure. I have learned a lot, I grew a lot as a footballer but mostly as a person.

“I wish all the best to all the people I spent my time here with, the players, the staff, the media, the doctors.

“The best memory, that’s tough? Our path to the Champions League semi-final. Playing in the Champions League has been incredible.”

When asked about Newcastle, he said: “I’m happy with this choice, I’m ready for the Premier League.”

Another transfer to follow at Newcastle United?

After Thiaw, Newcastle will be looking to secure a deal for a forward with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa a top target.

The DR Congo international scored 19 Premier League goals for The Bees last season with only golden boot winner Mohamed Salah scoring more from open play.

The 28-year-old is keen on the move to St James’ Park with personal terms not understood to be an issue, Newcastle will just have to strike an agreement with Brentford, who have already lost last season’s top scorer Bryan Mbeumo and captain Christian Nørgaard so far this summer.