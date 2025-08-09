‘Here we go’ - £30m Newcastle United transfer imminent after major breakthrough

Newcastle United latest news: Fabrizio Romano has dropped a major update on Malick Thiaw’s potential transfer to St James’ Park.

Malick Thiaw looks set to be confirmed as Newcastle United’s third major signing of the summer after a breakthrough in talks with AC Milan over a transfer fee. The German international has long been admired by those at St James’ Park and was initially linked with a move to the north east last summer.

However, Newcastle opted not to pursue a deal for the defender, instead prioritising Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. That transfer, as it would transpire, was not completed as Palace priced the Magpies out of a move for the England international.

Thiaw has continued to be linked with a move to Tyneside and, on Saturday as Eddie Howe’s side played their final match of pre-season against Atletico Madrid at St James’ Park, the news that an agreement over a fee for the defender had been reached broke. Thiaw will cost Newcastle United an initial £30m, with a potential of £4.3m in add-ons, according to Sky Sports. The defender will travel to Newcastle to complete a medical ahead of a move to the club.

Personal terms between Thiaw and Newcastle United are not expected to be a problem with Sky Sport Germany revealing earlier this week that the club and player had come to a ‘total agreement’ over terms.

Malick Thiaw transfer update

Sealing Thiaw’s signature will be a major boost for Newcastle United and Howe after a summer of transfer frustration. Before agreeing a deal to sign the defender, the Magpies had added just Anthony Elanga to their ranks on a permanent basis, whilst Aaron Ramsdale has joined on an initial loan that could be turned into a permanent transfer next summer.

Signing Thiaw would also finally see the Magpies put some of their summer transfer frustrations behind them, add quality and depth to their back line and, crucially, add a younger body to an ageing defence. Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn and Emil Krafth are all on the wrong side of 30, whilst Sven Botman’s injury issues mean he has not been a reliable option for Howe for some time now.

Taking to X to provide an update on the deal, Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Malick Thiaw to Newcastle, here we go! New centre back for Eddie Howe. Agreement in place for €40m package, add-ons included. AC Milan verbally accepted the proposal. Deal at the final stages as reported earlier and now done. Thiaw only wanted #NUFC. Medical soon.’

Newcastle United’s pre-season matches have now concluded with Howe’s side having less than seven days to prepare for their Premier League opener against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Howe will likely stick with his tried and tested central defensive partnership of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn for their trip to the midlands, with Thiaw potentially having to remain patient to be handed a debut by the Magpies head coach.

Sven Botman, meanwhile, started against Atletico Madrid on Saturday but was withdrawn at half-time. The Dutchman had missed Newcastle United’s previous three games against Team K-League, Tottenham Hotspur and Espanyol after being injured during their game against Arsenal out in Singapore.