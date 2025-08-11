Newcastle United are set to complete the signing of Malick Thiaw from AC Milan this week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thiaw has arrived at Newcastle to undergo his medical at the club’s training ground ahead of a reported £34.3million transfer from AC Milan.

The defender arrived on Tyneside on Sunday evening before undergoing his medical on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old is set to finalise the move imminently and could be available for selection in Saturday’s Premier League opener at Aston Villa on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

Malick Thiaw reacts to imminent Newcastle United transfer

Sky Sport Italy cameras captured Thiaw at the airport in Milan en route to Newcastle.

When asked about the transfer, Thiaw said: “These three years at Milan have been a pleasure. I have learned a lot, I grew a lot as a footballer but mostly as a person.

“I wish all the best to all the people I spent my time here with, the players, the staff, the media, the doctors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The best memory, that’s tough? Our path to the Champions League semi-final. Playing in the Champions League has been incredible.”

When asked about Newcastle, he said: “I’m happy with this choice, I’m ready for the Premier League.”

Sky Sports provide key Malick Thiaw transfer update

On Monday morning, Thiaw was spotted arriving at the Newcastle training ground at Darsley Park for his medical.

And Sky Sports’ Keith Downie reported that Thiaw could join in with first-team training as early as Tuesday in preparation for the trip to Villa Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Malick Thiaw is undergoing his Newcastle United medical today, ahead of his £30m + £4.3m move from AC Milan,” Downie tweeted. “The defender flew into the North East last night and will finalise his move over the next 24 hours.

“There’s hope he will train with his new teammates tomorrow ahead of the season opener against Aston Villa on Saturday.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United’s third major summer signing - another to follow?

Thiaw’s arrival will bring Newcastle’s long-term search for a centre-back addition to an end but there is still plenty of business yet to be done in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies are looking to sign a striker with Callum Wilson leaving as a free agent and Alexander Isak deemed unavailable.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is a top target and personal terms won’t be an issue with the DR Congo international. Newcastle still have to reach an agreement with Brentford over a transfer fee after having an initial £25million bid rejected.

Wissa would be viewed as a replacement for Wilson rather than Isak, who has been heavily linked with a potential move to Liverpool this summer and is currently not involved with the first team in a bid to force a move away.