Manchester City star Ederson has questioned Rodri’s omission from the Premier League player of the year shortlist.

The Spain international has been in outstanding form once again this season as Pep Guardiola’s side look to become the first club to win the Premier League title in four consecutive seasons. Despite his high level of consistency, Rodri was not on the seven-man shortlist after Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Martin Ødegaard, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Virgil van Dijk and Ollie Watkins all made the cut. Brazil international Ederson praised the players that have been selected for the award - but described the decision to omit City team-mate Rodri as ‘absurd’.

"There are good players, but I see Rodri as a great candidate who isn't on the list. I don't understand why he's not on the list either. Honestly, that's unacceptable," Ederson told ESPN Brasil.

"If you look at his year, his campaign, the last few seasons he's been playing and see that he's not on the list, it's absurd. I don't know what criteria they use to nominate players, but there are also great players competing. But I see Rodri as a great candidate to win and unfortunately he's not on the list. So I think I'll be rooting for Phil to win, because Phil is also having a great season, he's helped us a lot. This season he's scored more goals, provided more assists, been more consistent and more important to the team too."

