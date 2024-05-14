Man Utd handed potential boost as £83m Newcastle United duo miss training

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 14th May 2024, 09:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided an update on Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Alexander Isak ahead of Manchester United.

Newcastle United are hopeful of having Callum Wilson back available for Wednesday’s trip to Manchester United in the Premier League (8pm kick-off).

Wilson missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion due to illness and didn’t train on Monday. Fabian Schar also missed the match due to a hamstring injury picked up during the 5-1 win over Sheffield United last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe expects to see Wilson back before the end of the season but couldn’t guarantee his availability for the trip to Old Trafford.

“We'll see, we haven't seen Callum yet,” Howe claimed. “We'll see if he's available to train today. If not, he'll be available for Brentford.”

Top scorer Alexander Isak was withdrawn early during the draw with Brighton and will be subject to a late fitness test for the match against Man United.

“It was illness but I don't think it's a serious illness,” Howe added. “He didn't train [Monday] but we'll see if he trains today. Fingers crossed he will.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He wasn't feeling 100% and I think you could see that. We knew on Friday that he was slightly under the weather.”

In defence, Fabian Schar has missed the last two Premier League matches with a hamstring injury.

“He’s working his way back,” Howe told The Gazette. “He’s in a mix at the moment between training and being with the medical staff. He’s making good progress from his hamstring problem so we’ll wait and see if he’s available.”

Related topics:Callum WilsonManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEddie Howe