Man Utd handed potential boost as £83m Newcastle United duo miss training

Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided an update on Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Alexander Isak ahead of Manchester United.

Wilson missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion due to illness and didn’t train on Monday. Fabian Schar also missed the match due to a hamstring injury picked up during the 5-1 win over Sheffield United last month.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe expects to see Wilson back before the end of the season but couldn’t guarantee his availability for the trip to Old Trafford.

“We'll see, we haven't seen Callum yet,” Howe claimed. “We'll see if he's available to train today. If not, he'll be available for Brentford.”

Top scorer Alexander Isak was withdrawn early during the draw with Brighton and will be subject to a late fitness test for the match against Man United.

“It was illness but I don't think it's a serious illness,” Howe added. “He didn't train [Monday] but we'll see if he trains today. Fingers crossed he will.

“He wasn't feeling 100% and I think you could see that. We knew on Friday that he was slightly under the weather.”

In defence, Fabian Schar has missed the last two Premier League matches with a hamstring injury.