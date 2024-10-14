Man City's Premier League legal battle - is it good news for Newcastle United?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Geordie Journos episode reflecting Manchester City’s legal battle and what it could mean for Newcastle United is now available on Shots.

Shots! and Geordie Journos have partnered up to bring you a dedicated Newcastle United show every Monday at 10:30pm on Freeview channel 262.

NewcastleWorld and Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy, and Newcastle United writers Dominic Scurr and Jordan Cronin make up the Geordie Journos - providing regular news, analysis and reaction to all things happening at Newcastle United.

This week, Dominic Scurr and Liam Kennedy discuss Manchester City’s legal battle with the Premier League and what it could all mean for Newcastle United. The rules that have been deemed unlawful were introduced as a reaction to the Newcastle takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in October 2021.

An emergency meeting between all Premier League clubs has been called to take place this week.

The lads also look ahead to Newcastle’s return to Premier League action against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off). Attacking duo Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have been tipped to return while former Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh is likely to feature for Brighton.

All those topics are discussed in this latest episode.