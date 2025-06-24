Man Utd £70m fresh transfer twist after formal bid as Newcastle United watch on

Manchester United’s pursuit of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo has stalled this month.

Manchester United acted quickly to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the month, triggering the Brazilian’s £62.5million release clause.

So when reports emerged just days into the initial summer transfer window stating Mbeumo had chosen Manchester United as his preferred destination amid interest from Newcastle United, a move appeared to be a foregone conclusion.

Yet as June comes to a close, Man United are still yet to agree a deal with Brentford. An initial bid of £45million plus £10million in add-ons was rejected at the start of the month. Manchester United have since submitted a new proposal, but could find Brentford’s demands hard to satisfy.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United have submitted a proposal worth in excess of £60million.

But according to the Evening Standard, Brentford want the majority of their £70million asking price for Mbeumo paid up front.

Man United want to pay for Mbeumo in instalments, while Brentford would not accept such a deal.

As such, Mbeumo’s proposed move to Manchester United risks dragging into July. Allowing others to potentially swoop in.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Mbeumo and could offer the player the opportunity to work with Thomas Frank once again as well as the added bonus of Champions League football. Frank signed Mbeumo for Brentford as a teenager back in 2019, six years on and he’s one of the Premier League’s top wingers.

The 25-year-old scored 20 goals and assisted seven in 38 appearances for Brentford last season.

Also watching the situation with a keen eye are Newcastle United, who made Mbeumo one of their top right-wing targets heading into the summer.

The Magpies still admire the winger and a move can’t be ruled out just yet, though their interest has cooled given Mbeumo’s significant wage demands and clear preference over a move to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United enquire about Bryan Mbuemo alternative

Although Newcastle will continue to monitor Mbeumo’s situation with interest, they are more active in their search for alternatives with Old Trafford still the winger’s most likely destination.

The club have enquired about Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga as an alternative to Mbeumo. Newcastle hold a long-term interest in the 23-year-old, who played a key role in Forest’s impressive seventh place finish in the Premier League last season.

Also in attack, Newcastle are seriously interested in Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro. Together, the pair would likely cost in excess of £100million which would effectively rule Newcastle out of signing Mbeumo as well unless a significant departure was sanctioned.

Talks are also ongoing to try and sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, who is valued at around £40million.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe claimed that the summer transfer window would be a ‘big’ one for the club with money available to spend. But almost a month since the 2024/25 season concluded, Newcastle are yet to agree a major first-team signing.