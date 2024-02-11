Man Utd consider shock summer move for an Eddie Howe favourite at Newcastle United
Newcastle United star Callum Wilson is reportedly one of three strikers under consideration for a summer move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.
The former Coventry City and Bournemouth frontman has endured a frustrating season at St James Park as a number of injuries have hampered his attempts to secure a regular place in Eddie Howe’s side. After returning from a calf injury recently, Wilson has now suffered another injury during Saturday’s 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest.
Speaking after the game, Magpies manager Eddie Howe said: “(It is) a slight concern for us after the game. His shoulder is fine but there looks to be a problem with the muscle in his arm. We hope it isn’t serious but we don’t know.”
The Magpies boss will hope Wilson is available for next weekend’s home clash with his former club Bournemouth as fellow striker Alexander Isak is believed to be around two weeks from returning to fitness after suffering a groin injury in the recent 3-3 draw with Luton Town.
Howe will face a major decision over Wilson this summer as the nine-times capped England international enters the final 12 months of the two-year contract he agreed last September. There were several reports stating the likes of AC Milan and Atletico Madrid made firm enquiries over a possible loan deal for Wilson during the January transfer window and he could be one option for a departure from St James Park.
Wilson was also tentatively mentioned as a target for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag last month as the Red Devils boss looked to boost a forward line that has struggled to find form for large parts of the season. Despite summer signing Rasmus Hojlund showing some signs of adapting to the Premier League, Spanish outlet Fichajes have named the Magpies star alongside Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Lille’s Jonathan David as the three strikers under consideration for a move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.