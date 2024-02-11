Man Utd consider shock summer move for an Eddie Howe favourite at Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United star Callum Wilson is reportedly one of three strikers under consideration for a summer move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The former Coventry City and Bournemouth frontman has endured a frustrating season at St James Park as a number of injuries have hampered his attempts to secure a regular place in Eddie Howe’s side. After returning from a calf injury recently, Wilson has now suffered another injury during Saturday’s 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Magpies manager Eddie Howe said: “(It is) a slight concern for us after the game. His shoulder is fine but there looks to be a problem with the muscle in his arm. We hope it isn’t serious but we don’t know.”

The Magpies boss will hope Wilson is available for next weekend’s home clash with his former club Bournemouth as fellow striker Alexander Isak is believed to be around two weeks from returning to fitness after suffering a groin injury in the recent 3-3 draw with Luton Town.

Howe will face a major decision over Wilson this summer as the nine-times capped England international enters the final 12 months of the two-year contract he agreed last September. There were several reports stating the likes of AC Milan and Atletico Madrid made firm enquiries over a possible loan deal for Wilson during the January transfer window and he could be one option for a departure from St James Park.