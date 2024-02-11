Newcastle United surprise injury U-turn after worrying photo explained
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anthony Gordon got through 90 minutes for Newcastle United just a week after picking up an ankle injury.
Gordon was forced off with a twisted ankle in the 4-4 draw with Luton Town and was thought to be a major doubt for Saturday's trip to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The winger was photographed leaving St James' Park last weekend on crutches and with a protective boot.
While Howe didn't explicitly rule Gordon out of the match, he provided an ambiguous update that fuelled reports that the winger would be absent for the match.
"[Gordon] hasn't trained this week," Howe said on Friday morning ahead of the game. "We don't think the injury is serious but we're hopeful he'll be back sooner rather than later. We're not sure [when that will be]."
But Gordon was named in the starting line-up and got through 90 minutes as Newcastle won 3-2 thanks to a Bruno Guimaraes double either side of a Fabian Schar strike.
After the match, Howe said on Gordon: "My words were he hadn’t trained to that point [Friday morning]. He trained [Friday] and trained well. But he did well to come through the game considering he left last week in a protective boot."
Gordon has only missed one game for Newcastle this season and that was due to suspension. The 22-year-old has battled a number of knocks and injury concerns to make himself available for Howe. "He's done that several times this season when his preparation may not have been what he wanted but he's always said 'Yes, I want to play' and he's always delivered," Howe added. "I thought he delivered again today. Very pleased with his maturity and how he's attacked the season."