Man Utd exit confirmed as Newcastle United complete swoop ahead of Saudi Arabia visit

A new addition to Newcastle United’s backroom staff was spotted during the recent win at Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle’s new senior analyst Luke Dickson was spotted with the first team during the 3-1 win at the City Ground on Sunday. The 28-year-old, who recently left his role at Manchester United, was also pictured in the top right corner of Newcastle’s celebratory dressing room photo alongside the likes of Eddie Howe, Jason Tindall, James Bunce and the playing squad.

It comes after reports from Mail Sport that Dickson was placed on gardening leave by Man United after agreeing to join Newcastle. Dickson spent five years at Carrington as lead academy analyst before confirming his departure last month.

Dickson wrote on LinkedIn: “After five unbelievable years at Manchester United, I have decided to leave the club to pursue a new opportunity.

“It has been an unforgettable period of time, with some of the best experiences of my life whilst getting to work with elite-level practitioners on a day-to-day basis. There are too many people to mention but I cannot thank everyone enough.”

Dickson was raised in Northumberland and has now officially started his role at Newcastle after serving his notice period and being placed on gardening leave at Manchester United until November. It comes after Newcastle put sporting director Dan Ashworth on gardening leave for five months as they looked to agree a compensation package with Manchester United to release him from his contract at St James’ Park.

It was a saga that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe labelled as ‘absurd’ before a compensation settlement was finally agreed at the end of June.

Newcastle will now fly to Saudi Arabia for warm-weather training during the international break before returning to Premier League action against West Ham United on November 25 (8pm kick-off).