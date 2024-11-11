'Incredible' - Mehrdad Ghodoussi reacts after Newcastle United fans send powerful St James' Park message

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Former Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has reacted to the ‘incredible’ message put out by the club’s supporters.

Ahead of Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park earlier this month, a Wor Flags display paid tribute to Remembrance Day and honour members of the armed forces who lost their lives in the line of duty. Newcastle’s matchday shirts for the games against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest also featured a poppy to support The Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal.

On Remembrance Day, Wor Flags posted images of the display at St James’ Park along with the statement: “Remembrance is vital to acknowledge and give thanks to the incredibly brave sacrifices made to protect our freedom and way of life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This year, our display was based on Ray Lonsdale’s 'Tommy' with the addition of a singular magpie and banners ‘One for sorrow’ & ‘Lest we forget’.

“We also included the names of the club representatives who sadly lost their lives in both World Wars. This was done so, to honour the members of our community and more importantly to demonstrate the great sorrow at the loss of lives.”

Fans of Newcastle United show their thanks to co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley with a flag prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Southampton FC at St James' Park on August 17, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.Fans of Newcastle United show their thanks to co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley with a flag prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Southampton FC at St James' Park on August 17, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Fans of Newcastle United show their thanks to co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley with a flag prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Southampton FC at St James' Park on August 17, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Ghodoussi, who left Newcastle in the summer along with his partner Amanda Staveley, responded by saying: “Incredible job guys.”

Ghodoussi and Staveley were part of the consortium that completed a £300million takeover of Newcastle back in October 2021 and quickly appointed Eddie Howe as head coach the following month. Since then the club has managed to survive relegation, qualify for the Champions League and reach the Carabao Cup final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the summer, Staveley and Ghodoussi sold their minority stake in the club with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s share increasing to 85% and RB Sports & Media’s share increasing to 15% as a result.

Related topics:ArsenalAmanda StaveleyThe Royal British LegionChampions LeagueNottingham ForestEddie Howe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice