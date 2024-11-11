Former Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has reacted to the ‘incredible’ message put out by the club’s supporters.

Ahead of Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park earlier this month, a Wor Flags display paid tribute to Remembrance Day and honour members of the armed forces who lost their lives in the line of duty. Newcastle’s matchday shirts for the games against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest also featured a poppy to support The Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal.

On Remembrance Day, Wor Flags posted images of the display at St James’ Park along with the statement: “Remembrance is vital to acknowledge and give thanks to the incredibly brave sacrifices made to protect our freedom and way of life.

“This year, our display was based on Ray Lonsdale’s 'Tommy' with the addition of a singular magpie and banners ‘One for sorrow’ & ‘Lest we forget’.

“We also included the names of the club representatives who sadly lost their lives in both World Wars. This was done so, to honour the members of our community and more importantly to demonstrate the great sorrow at the loss of lives.”

Ghodoussi, who left Newcastle in the summer along with his partner Amanda Staveley, responded by saying: “Incredible job guys.”

Ghodoussi and Staveley were part of the consortium that completed a £300million takeover of Newcastle back in October 2021 and quickly appointed Eddie Howe as head coach the following month. Since then the club has managed to survive relegation, qualify for the Champions League and reach the Carabao Cup final.

In the summer, Staveley and Ghodoussi sold their minority stake in the club with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s share increasing to 85% and RB Sports & Media’s share increasing to 15% as a result.