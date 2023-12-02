Manchester United have been hit with a blow to their preparations ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture at Newcastle United.

Manchester United have been forced to make a last-minute change to their travel plans ahead of Saturday's Premier League match at Newcastle United (8pm kick-off).

Man United's planned 30-minute flight to Newcastle on Saturday morning has been cancelled amid adverse weather conditions. A chartered flight from Manchester to Newcastle was set to leave at 11am on Saturday morning.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Manchester United players and staff are now travelling to Tyneside via coach instead. Although not a major blow for Erik ten Hag's side, the weather conditions on Tyneside could continue to play a part in the build-up to the fixture.

Freezing temperatures are set to continue throughout the day on Tyneside. The Met Office describes the weather in Newcastle on Saturday as: "Cloudy changing to light snow showers by early evening."

While this is unlikely to put the match in doubt, it could make things more difficult for players and supporters making their way to the ground. The match will see Manchester United look to continue their strong run of form in the Premier League while Newcastle look to secure a sixth successive home league win at St James' Park.