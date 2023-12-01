Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe expects his side to be as they were when they face Manchester United at St James' Park on Saturday (8pm kick-off).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United aren't set for any fitness boosts against Manchester United this Saturday (8pm kick-off) with Eddie Howe providing updates on Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock.

The Magpies seemingly came through the 1-1 Champions League draw at Paris Saint-Germain unscathed with Howe claiming no new injury issues had been picked up. The squad will be boosted by the return of Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth on the bench after they missed the PSG match due to not being in the Champions League squad.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willock and Longstaff have missed the last two matches due to respective Achilles and ankle injuries. While Howe insists they aren't 'long-term' issues, the pair won't be back for the Man United match at St James' Park.

"Sean and Joe aren't long-term injuries," said Howe. "We're hopeful we can get them back. The problem is, two or three weeks at this stage seems a like a lifetime because of the amount of games. At any other stage of the season, it wouldn't have been too bad.

"Very difficult to give you a definitive time on both players but they're not too bad."

Sven Botman is back training away from the first-team as he recovers from a knee injury while Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson remain out with foot and hamstring issues. Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy all have injuries that will force them out until early 2024.