The 16-year-old former Birmingham City winger was pictured at St James’ Park over the weekend after agreeing to join Newcastle’s academy.

Last week, Sanusi confirmed his departure from Birmingham via his Instagram account.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“It’s the end of a chapter,” the teenager wrote. “I want to take this opportunity to announce that I have decided to choose a new pathway in my development away from @bcfc .

“I want to thank all the staff, my teammates and supporters for their help throughout the last 11 years. I wish all the best for @bcfc and will be forever thankful.”

Shortly afterward, an image of Sanusi at St James’ Park wearing a Newcastle shirt was shared on social media by ‘The Secret Scout’.

Sanusi then later shared more images of his St James’ Park visit on Instagram, confirming his arrival at Newcastle by tagging the club with the writing hand emoji and the message: “Hard work continues.”

The England Under-16 international will join up with Newcastle’s Under-18s side for the 2023-24 season. Due to his age, his signing will not be announced officially by the club.

Sanusi was named on the bench in Birmingham’s final Championship match of last season and also attracted interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City before opting to join Newcastle.