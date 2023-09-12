News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Man Utd & Liverpool target confirms unannounced Newcastle United transfer with three-word message

Newcastle United’s latest academy signing Trevan Sanusi has confirmed his arrival at the club via social media.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 16-year-old former Birmingham City winger was pictured at St James’ Park over the weekend after agreeing to join Newcastle’s academy.

Last week, Sanusi confirmed his departure from Birmingham via his Instagram account.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s the end of a chapter,” the teenager wrote. “I want to take this opportunity to announce that I have decided to choose a new pathway in my development away from @bcfc .

Most Popular

“I want to thank all the staff, my teammates and supporters for their help throughout the last 11 years. I wish all the best for @bcfc and will be forever thankful.”

Shortly afterward, an image of Sanusi at St James’ Park wearing a Newcastle shirt was shared on social media by ‘The Secret Scout’.

Sanusi then later shared more images of his St James’ Park visit on Instagram, confirming his arrival at Newcastle by tagging the club with the writing hand emoji and the message: “Hard work continues.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The England Under-16 international will join up with Newcastle’s Under-18s side for the 2023-24 season. Due to his age, his signing will not be announced officially by the club.

Sanusi was named on the bench in Birmingham’s final Championship match of last season and also attracted interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City before opting to join Newcastle.

He follows on from the arrival of his England youth team-mate Leo Shahar from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Related topics:LiverpoolSocial mediaOpportunityBirminghamBirmingham CityTeenagerInstagram