Trippier turns 33 on the day Newcastle face AC Milan in the Champions League at the San Siro next Tuesday, but still believes he has plenty to offer for club and country. The right-back is currently away with England and is set to earn his 43rd cap in the 150th anniversary match against Scotland at Hampden Park before returning to his club.

Trippier has represented England at three major tournaments with Euro 2024, should The Three Lions qualify, likely to be his fourth.

But when asked about potential retirement and the upcoming European Championships being his last major tournament, the Newcastle vice-captain gave an encouraging response.

“I don’t think about that,” he said during a press conference. “I feel great playing at a high level. It’s never crossed my mind when I think I’m going to finish, international or whatever it may be.

“I know the competition I’m up against and my thought process throughout my whole career is to give my best and that’s all I can do.

“Whenever I’m called upon, I give my all for my club and my country if I play, if I don’t play, I’ve got to support the players around me.

“It’s never once crossed my mind whether it’s my last major tournament or whatever it may be. I just need to keep performing, keep doing well and see what happens in the future.”

Trippier was Eddie Howe’s first signing as Newcastle head coach back in January 2022. And The Magpies boss believes Trippier will continue to be a ‘huge’ player in his side.

“It is very much dependent on the individual how long they can go on for,” Howe said. “I don’t think you should use age as a barrier because every player is different.

“They have a different history, injury record etcetera. Kieran at the moment, looks in great form, he is really fit and still highly motivated.

