16-year-old Trevan Sanusi is set to join Newcastle after confirming his departure from Birmingham City.

On Friday, the England youth international took to Instagram to post: “It’s the end of a chapter.“I want to take this opportunity to announce that I have decided to choose a new pathway in my development away from @bcfc . I want to thank all the staff, my teammates and supporters for their help throughout the last 11 years.“I wish all the best for @bcfc and will be forever thankful.”

Aside from the fact Sanusi has been in talks with Newcastle over the summer and has agreed to join the club, the youngster has publicly teased the move through his social media activity and interaction with England Under-16s team-mate Leo Shahar, who has recently joined The Magpies’ academy.

After Shahar confirmed his departure from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sanusi responded: “Linkup soon...”

Shahar replied with the ‘eyes’ emoji in what appeared to be a clear hint that the pair would soon be team-mates at club level.

And once the right-back announced his arrival at Newcastle, Sanusi was once again quick to comment: “Toon Army.”

The 16-year-old, who was named on the bench in Birmingham City’s final Championship match of last season has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool but is understood to have chosen Newcastle as his next destination.