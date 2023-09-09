‘He doesn’t’ - Miguel Almiron injury claim after Newcastle United duo withdraw from international squads
Newcastle United have been dealt yet another injury scare during the international break.
Miguel Almiron was struggling with a muscle issue in the closing stages of Paraguay’s 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Peru on Friday. The Newcastle winger had a chance to win the game for his country after being played through one-on-one but his effort was comfortably saved by Pedro Gallese in the Peru goal.
Almiron appeared to be in some pain but was able to finish the match despite falling to the ground and requiring treatment in stoppage time.
But Paraguay boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto claimed the Magpies star ‘doesn’t have an injury’ but is a doubt for the upcoming match against Venezuela on Tuesday night.
Asked about the injury, Barros Schelotto said: “It’s okay, very tired, cramped. [The team] had a long trip, without much recovery time and their commitment forces them to give everything.
“[Almiron] doesn’t have an injury. I hope he can recover and be against Venezuela.”
Almiron will be assessed further ahead of the match before returning to Newcastle in time for their return to Premier League action against Brentford at St James’ Park on September 16 (5:30pm kick-off).
The Paraguayan is not the first United player to suffer an injury scare during the international break. Elliot Anderson withdrew from the Scotland squad after picking up a knock in training.
Young defender Alex Murphy was also forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland Under-21s side due to injury. Sven Botman is also recovering from an ankle injury during international break after missing out on the Netherlands squad.