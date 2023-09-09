Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Miguel Almiron was struggling with a muscle issue in the closing stages of Paraguay’s 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Peru on Friday. The Newcastle winger had a chance to win the game for his country after being played through one-on-one but his effort was comfortably saved by Pedro Gallese in the Peru goal.

Almiron appeared to be in some pain but was able to finish the match despite falling to the ground and requiring treatment in stoppage time.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Paraguay boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto claimed the Magpies star ‘doesn’t have an injury’ but is a doubt for the upcoming match against Venezuela on Tuesday night.

Asked about the injury, Barros Schelotto said: “It’s okay, very tired, cramped. [The team] had a long trip, without much recovery time and their commitment forces them to give everything.

“[Almiron] doesn’t have an injury. I hope he can recover and be against Venezuela.”

Almiron will be assessed further ahead of the match before returning to Newcastle in time for their return to Premier League action against Brentford at St James’ Park on September 16 (5:30pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Paraguayan is not the first United player to suffer an injury scare during the international break. Elliot Anderson withdrew from the Scotland squad after picking up a knock in training.