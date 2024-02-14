Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United have identified Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth as a top target for the role at Old Trafford.

This comes amid Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25% purchase of Man United which was approved by the Premier League this week. It still remains subject to FA ratification.

The minority takeover will see Ratcliffe's INEOS group take charge of football operation at Old Trafford from the Glazers. Ratcliffe has pledged to invest £239million into the club's infrastructure.

INEOS have also targeted Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth as part of their behind the scenes restructuring at Old Trafford. Ashworth joined Newcastle as sporting director in 2022 and helped the club finish fourth in the Premier League last season. But this season has proven more difficult with Newcastle's transfer spending shackled by profitability and sustainability rules.

While Ashworth has previously reiterated his commitment to his role at St James' Park, fresh reports have once again linked the 52-year-old to the role at Old Trafford. While no formal approach has been made to Newcastle for Ashworth, The Athletic have reported he would be open to joining Manchester United.

A move could prove difficult given Ashworth is understood to have one-year notice period in his contract at Newcastle. But the situation could progress very quickly once the Manchester United takeover is fully ratified.

