Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh has been told he is not good enough to start for Feyenoord as he prepares for the final months of his loan spell with the Dutch champions.

The Gambia international became Newcastle’s first summer signing in June when he completed a £5.8m move to Tyneside from Danish club Odense. However, Magpies supporters were not able to get a glimpse of their new man in action as the 19-year-old was immediately sent to the Eredivise to undertake the next step in his development.

Minteh has endured mixed fortunes at the De Kuip Stadium, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 21 appearances in all competitions as Feyenoord sit ten points adrift of Eredivise leaders PSV Eindhoven. There were some suggestions Minteh could be recalled by Newcastle during the January transfer window - but he remained with the Dutch champions and will hope to prove his worth to Magpies boss Eddie Howe throughout the remainder of his time in Rotterdam.

However, recent comments by a journalist in Holland have suggested Minteh still has work to do to impress as TV Rinjmond’s Dennis van Eersel admitted the winger’s performances for his temporary employers had left him with mixed emotions.

He told Podcast Feyenoord: “I’ve seen that in him for some time now. He makes an action, looks threatening, but then the cross has to come and it seems as if he closes his eyes. I do see the potential in Minteh. We didn’t completely cut him off. He’s still very young and Feyenoord didn’t pick him up for nothing. He’s certainly talented and his work ethic is also good. But at the moment I don’t think he’s good enough for a starting place at Feyenoord.”