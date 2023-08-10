Man United have agreed a £30million deal in principle to sell Maguire to the Conference League winners but negotiations continue regarding personal terms and wages. The Red Devils have targeted 23-year-old centre-back Todibo as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his defence.

The French defender has also been on Newcastle’s radar this summer with the club able to get a closer look at him at St James’ Park last weekend during the Sela Cup. Todibo featured in the 1-1 draw with Villarreal at St James’ Park on August 5.

Along with Man United, Newcastle are looking to bring in a centre-back in the final weeks of the transfer window. While The Magpies boasted the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League last season, they have an aging back-line with three of their four first-choice defenders over the age of 30.

Eddie Howe has addressed that somewhat with the signing of 20-year-old right-back Tino Livramento from Southampton, but the centre-back position remains an area to improve.

Newcastle head into the Premier League season opener against Aston Villa on Saturday with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles in line to start unless Fabian Schar recovers from a hamstring injury in time. Howe has also used 19-year-old Alex Murphy in the centre-back position during pre-season.