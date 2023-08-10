News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Man Utd make move for Newcastle United target after St James’ Park visit & £30m deal agreed with West Ham

Manchester United are understood to be pushing to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice this summer after agreeing to sell Harry Maguire to West Ham United.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Man United have agreed a £30million deal in principle to sell Maguire to the Conference League winners but negotiations continue regarding personal terms and wages. The Red Devils have targeted 23-year-old centre-back Todibo as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his defence.

The French defender has also been on Newcastle’s radar this summer with the club able to get a closer look at him at St James’ Park last weekend during the Sela Cup. Todibo featured in the 1-1 draw with Villarreal at St James’ Park on August 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Along with Man United, Newcastle are looking to bring in a centre-back in the final weeks of the transfer window. While The Magpies boasted the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League last season, they have an aging back-line with three of their four first-choice defenders over the age of 30.

Most Popular

Eddie Howe has addressed that somewhat with the signing of 20-year-old right-back Tino Livramento from Southampton, but the centre-back position remains an area to improve.

Newcastle head into the Premier League season opener against Aston Villa on Saturday with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles in line to start unless Fabian Schar recovers from a hamstring injury in time. Howe has also used 19-year-old Alex Murphy in the centre-back position during pre-season.

Todibo, formerly of Barcelona, has made over 100 appearances for Nice since joining on an initial loan deal from the La Liga side which was later made permanent.

Related topics:West HamDefenderHarry MaguireNewcastlePremier LeagueVillarreal