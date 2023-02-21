The summer transfer window is possibly the furthest thing from the minds of Newcastle United supporters and staff at the moment as the club gets set for a huge weekend at the national stadium.

The Magpies enter the Carabao Cup final hitting a dip in form at the worst possible time and will face a Manchester United side being led by the in-form striker in English football - Marcus Rashford. However, spirits are still high around St James’ Park as the current crop of players look to bring the club its first major silverware since 1955.

Meanwhile, over at Old Trafford there is talk that a current star could be allowed to leave in the summer if potential suitors meet their £25 million valuation and that may be of interest to Newcastle who have previously been linked. Elsewhere, a former United head coach is said to be ‘on standby’ if one of their Premier League rivals decide to sack their current boss. Here are the latest Newcastle United news headlines on Tuesday, February 21:

Man Utd ‘open to selling’ Newcastle United linked midfielder for £25m

Per a report from Football Insider, Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Scott McTominay this summer. The Scotland international has spent his entire career at Old Trafford but could be allowed to leave as part of a major summer rebuild - but only if his £25 million valuation is met.

Newcastle United were linked with a move for the 26-year old in the January transfer window and these latest reports could potentially reignite any interest they may have previously had. McTominay has made 24 appearances for the Red devils this season but saw his place as a regular starter dimissh after the arrival of Casemiro last year.

Former Newcastle United boss ‘on standby’ for West Ham job

The Daily Mail have reported that former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is ‘on standby’ and wants the West Ham United job if they decide to sack David Moyes in this month. The current gaffer is expected to be in charge for their match against Nottingham Forest this weekend but his tenure could be brought to an end if they fail to get a positive result.