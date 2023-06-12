The 2022/23 club football season is finally over following the conclusion of Saturday night’s Champions League final which saw Manchester City lift the trophy for the first time.

Newcastle United will be taking part in Europe’s elite competition next season and that means a busy summer transfer window is expected at St James’ Park as they look to strengthen their squad. Eddie Howe’s side continue to be linked with several big name players as the rumour mill keeps turning.

It is now being claimed Manchester United will not allow one of their players, who has been linked with Newcastle, to move to the North East on loan but would consider that type of deal with league rivals Aston Villa. Meanwhile, there is fresh news on James Maddison’s future as the Magpies ‘lead the race’ to land the Leicester City ace. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Monday, June 12:

Man Utd star ‘will not’ be loaned to Newcastle United but can join Aston Villa

Harry Maguire is being tipped with a summer move away from Manchester United but a report from The Sun has suggested that Newcastle United would only be a possible destination if they were to sign him on a permanent deal. According to the tabloid publication, the Red Devils are not willing to let the centre back move to St James Park on loan, but would be open to that type of deal if he were headed to Aston Villa.

It is believed that Newcastle’s status as a top four rival would prevent Erik ten Hag’s side from considering such a deal but it is claimed that an offer to buy the 30-year old permanently would be considered. Tottenham Hotspur are also being touted as a potential destination for the England international.

Newcastle United ‘lead the race’ to sign James Maddison ahead of Tottenham

Per a report from Sky Sports, Newcastle United are currently leading Tottenham in the race to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison. Both clubs have been heavily linked with the England international in recent months and speculation is rife at the moment following the Foxes relegation from the Premier League.

