News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Fresh Newcastle United claim after £50m transfer request made at Premier League club

Newcastle United transfers: Newcastle are reportedly ‘leading the race’ to sign top target James Maddison after having two bids rejected by Leicester City last summer.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League, Maddison is set to leave the club this summer with Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur circling. And The Magpies are supposedly in pole position to sign the 26-year-old England international ahead of Spurs, according to Sky Sports.

Leicester value Maddison at around £50million and will listen to offers for the attacking midfielder, who scored 10 goals and registered nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances in 2022-23. Newcastle will attempt to make another move for Maddison but no bid has been made for the player so far this summer with the transfer window for English clubs set to open on Wednesday, June 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United have identified Maddison as a top transfer target as they prepare for Champions League football next season but will face competition for his signature from Tottenham, who missed out on European qualification altogether.

Most Popular

But new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly requested to sign Maddison this summer in a bid to bring European football back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Newcastle have some pulling power over Spurs in being able to offer Champions League football next season. In addition to having Maddison’s England team-mates, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson in the Newcastle squad - Wilson particularly knows the Leicester man well with the pair both progressing through the Coventry City academy.

Wilson and Maddison were also briefly team-mates at Coventry before the former left to join AFC Bournemouth in 2014.

Related topics:James MaddisonLeicester CityPremier LeagueEnglandSky SportsChampions League