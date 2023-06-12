Following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League, Maddison is set to leave the club this summer with Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur circling. And The Magpies are supposedly in pole position to sign the 26-year-old England international ahead of Spurs, according to Sky Sports.

Leicester value Maddison at around £50million and will listen to offers for the attacking midfielder, who scored 10 goals and registered nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances in 2022-23. Newcastle will attempt to make another move for Maddison but no bid has been made for the player so far this summer with the transfer window for English clubs set to open on Wednesday, June 14.

United have identified Maddison as a top transfer target as they prepare for Champions League football next season but will face competition for his signature from Tottenham, who missed out on European qualification altogether.

But new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly requested to sign Maddison this summer in a bid to bring European football back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Newcastle have some pulling power over Spurs in being able to offer Champions League football next season. In addition to having Maddison’s England team-mates, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson in the Newcastle squad - Wilson particularly knows the Leicester man well with the pair both progressing through the Coventry City academy.