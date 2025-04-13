Man Utd starting XI v Newcastle United as major Andre Onana decision confirmed

Getty Images

Ruben Amorim has named his Manchester United side that will face Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Manchester United will have two players making their first ever Premier League starts when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park this afternoon. The Red Devils, who drew 2-2 with Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night, head to Tyneside 15 points behind the Magpies in the Premier League table.

Amorim, who is also preparing for his first appearance at St James’ Park, has made a big call in the build-up to the match with Andre Onana, who had played 69 straight league games for the Red Devils, removed entirely from his matchday squad. The Cameroon international was culpable for both of Lyon’s goals on Thursday night and will not feature at all today, with Altay Bayindir to start in his place.

Harry Amass will also make his first ever Premier League start having impressed with Manchester United’s U21’s this season. Jason Tindall, meanwhile, has unsurprisingly named an unchanged team with Newcastle searching for a fifth win in a row in all competitions and to complete a league double over the Red Devils for the first time in Premier League history.

Manchester United team v Newcastle United

As anticipated, Amorim has dropped Onana from his matchday squad, with Turkish international Bayindir to start at St James’ Park. The 26-year-old has played in cup competitions this season, but will make his first ever Premier League appearance this afternoon.

Ahead of him, youngster Amass is also set to make his first ever top-flight start. The 18-year-old made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Leicester City last month but will get a chance to impress from the off today. Bruno Fernandes will captain the visitors.

Manchester United team to face Newcastle United: Altay Bayindir, Victor Lindelof, Noussair Mazraoui, Bruno Fernandes, Joshua Zrikzee, Christian Eriksen, Leny Yoro, Alejandro Garnacho, Diogo Dalot, Manuel Ugarte, Harry Amass

Substitutes: Tom Heaton, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbi Mainoo, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund

Roy Keane on Andre Onana

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this afternoon’s match, Roy Keane admitted that Onana had made ‘too many’ costly mistakes this season: “He’s certainly under pressure,” Keane said.

“Football is about making mistakes but when you’re a goalkeeper and it leads to a goal, you are going to be criticised.

“It will be interesting to see if he is left out today because it can be difficult for a new goalkeeper to come in and get up to speed so quickly. He might just leave him out this weekend to allow him to recharge the batteries for Thursday [v Lyon]. We’ll see but that’s the manager’s job to make big decisions.

“I think he has done okay in the league, [Manchester] United defensively haven’t been too bad, the problem has been going forward, they don’t score enough goals and the keeper does make too many mistakes, and he’s been punished for it. It’s a big call for the manager.”