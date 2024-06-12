Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United transfers: Omari Forson is set to join a new club following reported talks with Newcastle United.

Manchester United winger Omari Forson has agreed to join Serie A side Monza when his contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the month.

The 19-year-old made seven appearances for Man United during the 2023-24 campaign and turned down a new deal at the club in favour of a switch to Italy, signing a four-year contract at Monza on Tuesday.

This comes after Newcastle United reportedly held talks with the youngster over a potential free transfer. Championship sides Middlesbrough and Sunderland were also linked with a move for the teenager.

Forson will join a Monza side that finished 12th in Serie A during the 2023-24 campaign. The England Under-20 international plays primarily as a right-winger, an area Newcastle are looking to strengthen this summer transfer window.

He leaves Man United after five years at the club, who will be entitled to a compensation fee. He previously played for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at academy level.

The youngster made his Manchester United debut against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round back in January. He also featured off the bench in the fourth round and semi-final as Man United went on to win the competition.

Forson also made his Premier League debut in January as he came off the bench and grabbed an assist for Kobbie Mainoo’s 97th-minute winner at Wolverhampton Wanderers. His only start in senior football to date came in the 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to Fulham in February.