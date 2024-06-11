Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Martin Dubravka has been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic this summer.

Along with Celtic, Dubravka reportedly also has suitors in Europe and in Saudi Arabia who may be interested in signing him when the summer transfer window opens. The window in England opens on Friday and will run for eleven weeks before closing on Friday 30 August and stay in-line with Europe’s top-five leagues.

Speaking in January, Dubravka’s agent, David Zika, spoke about potential interest in his client and admitted that he could leave Tyneside this summer if there was sufficient interest in his services. Zika said via Sport.sk and i News: “Mato [Dubravka] is satisfied that he has the necessary minutes, but the truth is also that if Nick Pope comes back, United will have two quality goalkeepers and only one can play.

“I dare say that he will finish this season in Newcastle. I personally think, and we talked about it with him, that now he has excellent timing for everything. He’s playing, he’s getting better and better in every game, then the European Championships will come and he’ll only have a year left on his contract.

“If he wins the [Euros] in Germany, he can get into an excellent position and either negotiate better conditions in Newcastle, or he will look for another challenge, but we are already ahead of that. I can imagine that Newcastle will offer him a contract extension for a year or two. In England, goalkeepers mature like wine and their loyalty is viewed very positively.”