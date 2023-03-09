Newcastle are expected to explore left-back options in the summer transfer window with Tierney emerging as a potential target. Arsenal paid £25million to Celtic for Tierney back in 2019 and it is understood a similar fee would be required to tempt the club to sell the Scottish international this summer.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on March 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Dan Burn is currently starting in the position having moved from centre-back. The Magpies secured the permanent signing of Matt Targett from Aston Villa last summer but the 27-year-old has been limited to just four Premier League starts this season. The £15million signing has recently returned following a spell out injured.

Tierney’s game-time at Arsenal has been limited this season following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The 25-year-old has started just four league matches this campaign and is currently sidelined with a lower abdomen injury.

And Gunners boss Arteta has spoken to the left-back about his situation and issued him a challenge.

Reflecting on his conversation with Tierney, Arteta said during his press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie at Sporting Lisbon: "[It was] very good because we talked and we discussed the situation and we had a very similar opinion about that.

"He knows his role – under me he’s played a lot, more than any other player probably compared to the previous players at the club in the last three years and he understands the situation and he needs to challenge the situation."

Arteta has previously knocked back questions about Tierney's future at Arsenal, as he said last month: "I don’t know [if Tierney will leave], I’m not thinking about it.

"I’m thinking about what’s best for the team, obviously, and the players with the right to play minutes which they all deserve and we’re going to try to do that in the next couple of games.”

