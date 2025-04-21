‘100%’ - Manager reveals conversation with Newcastle United’s first summer transfer

Malaga manager Sergio Pellicer | Getty Images

Malaga manager Sergio Pellicer has revealed he has spoken to Antonio Cordero amid reports of a move to Newcastle United this summer.

The young winger has just a few months left on his current contract with Malaga, with the expectation that he will join Newcastle United this summer once his deal expires. The 18-year-old has had reported interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona - but St James’ Park is anticipated to be his next destination.

In a move that mirrors their signing of Yankuba Minteh two seasons ago, Cordero will likely be sent out on-loan once he officially joins the Magpies. Dutch giants Ajax are reportedly among the clubs interested in a deal for the teenager if and when he becomes a Newcastle United player.

Whilst a move for Cordero is expected to be finalised this summer, the youngster still has a number of key matches to play for his current club as they look to finish their Spanish Segunda Division campaign strongly. Three defeats in a row has seen Malaga slip to 17th in the table ahead of their clash with Eibar tonight.

Malaga boss reveals Antonio Cordero conversation

Speaking ahead of his side’s game with Eibar, Pellicer revealed that he had spoken to Cordero as speculation on his future grows - revealing that he is 100% committed to the cause as they look to finish the campaign well: “I’m not going to talk about the individual,” the 51-year-old told Radio Marca Malaga.

“It’s a collective moment. I see that everyone wants it and trains as we ask. I see the whole group aware.

“I talked to him and he’s 100%. Everything else escapes me. Some of them, they don’t know it, but they are going to score a very important goal this season.”

In 33 appearances for his club in all competitions this season, Cordero has scored five goals and assisted a further six - averaging a goal contribution every three matches. He is also a regular for Spain’s Under-19’s side and got both a goal and assist during their 2-2 draw against Italy last month.

Antonio Cordero’s Newcastle United transfer ‘plans’

If and when Cordero becomes a Newcastle United player this summer, it’s likely that he will be loaned out to continue his development away from Tyneside. Loan spells have been a mixed bag in recent years for some of Newcastle’s most promising players, with Minteh a shining example of what can happen if a loan move is a successful one - albeit the Magpies never actually saw the benefits of that move on the pitch.

However, they will be keen to avoid sending Cordero to a club that is not suitable for him as that can have a detrimental effect on development. Garang Kuol, for example, struggled whilst on-loan at Scottish side Hearts and at Eredivisie outfit FC Volendam and has only begun to rediscover the form that convinced the Magpies to make a move for him back in 2022 recently with a stunning run in-front of goal for the Under-21’s.