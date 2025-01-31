Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will be keen to avoid a repeat of last summer’s transfer business that saw them lose two promising players.

Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh were sold to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively in order to ensure that Newcastle United did not fall foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and risk a potential points deduction. Whilst Anderson has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at the City Ground, Minteh has had a mixed beginning to life on the south coast.

The 20-year-old has scored three goals for the Seagulls, with his latest coming at Old Trafford during their victory over Manchester United earlier this month. However, the Gambian international has yet to solidify himself as a regular starter under Fabian Hurzeler and was benched ahead of their clash against Everton at the weekend.

Hurzeler revealed after that match that Minteh had missed the meeting time on the morning of that match, with his removal from the starting XI a punishment for that. Speaking on Thursday ahead of his side’s trip to the City Ground - one that will see Minteh come up against Anderson - Hurzeler was asked about the young winger and last weekend’s events: “I always have a conversation with the players and especially with the young players,” explained Hurzeler.

“It's very important to always have an exchange with them, to make sure that they feel comfortable in the environment here. They come from a different culture, they come from a different country, and it's so important to help them adapt here, to make them clear what is important.

“What are my values, what are the values of the club, what are the standards we expect from the players? Therefore, it's not only a communication after this weekend. It's consistently communication, like I try to have with every player.

“Because I think that's the main thing, to have with young players, to share the thoughts, to share what you demand from them, to give them a reanalysis, a reflection about their game.”

Minteh missed a reunion against his former employers back in October as a muscle injury sidelined him from Brighton’s trip to St James’ Park. The Seagulls would triumph in that game thanks to a Danny Welbeck strike in the first-half.

Minteh didn’t kick a ball whilst contracted to Newcastle United, instead joining Feyenoord immediately after joining the club in summer 2023. Minteh’s sale last summer netted the Magpies a healthy profit as PSR alarm bells rang loudly on Tyneside.

Whilst those stresses have been alleviated in recent times, mainly down to a subdued summer window and two very quiet winter windows, the club are still very wary of those constraints and will do everything necessary to stay within the limits set by PSR. That means that despite seeing Miguel Almiron leave to rejoin Atlanta United, they are unlikely to reinvest that money into the first-team straight away and will instead wait until the summer window later this year to strengthen Howe’s squad.