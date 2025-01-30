Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United face Fulham this weekend as they go in search of an eighth Premier League win in nine matches.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side defeated Southampton at St Mary’s last time out, with goals from Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali enough to see off the threats of the Premier League’s basement side. This weekend, however, they face a Fulham side that sit 10th in the table and have again impressed under Marco Silva.

The Magpies were shown just what dangerous opponents the Cottagers could be when, back in September, they were beaten 3-1 at Craven Cottage. In possibly their worst performance of the season, Newcastle were comprehensively beaten in the capital and will be keen to right those wrongs this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe should have a near full complement of players to pick from on Saturday, with just three players set to miss out. Fulham, meanwhile, enjoy a similar clean bill of health. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Fulham:

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles has been absent since March after suffering an ACL injury. He will not feature against Fulham this weekend.

Harvey Barnes - out

Barnes picked up a thigh injury during the first-half of their FA Cup win over Bromley earlier this month. He is set to spend another couple of weeks on the sidelines and will not get the chance to add to his tally against Fulham having scored Newcastle’s only goal in the reverse fixture.

Callum Wilson - out

Wilson is nearing a return to action, although that is not expected to come this weekend. The Magpies will be keen on ensuring he is not rushed back into action too quickly and that he is able to support Alexander Isak for the remainder of the season as they strive for European qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reiss Nelson - doubt

Nelson is reportedly in the final stages of his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury and whilst he is a doubt for this weekend, there is a chance he could feature in some capacity.

Kenny Tete - out

Tete suffered a knee injury during Fulham’s clash with Liverpool back in December and Silva confirmed the Dutchman will miss a few months of action. “Some not good news about Kenny Tete. Last game [v Liverpool], the impact on his shin in that moment was clear for everyone that was watching the game on TV, and that big knock and tackle had an impact in his knee, and he's going to be out for a long period.

“Doesn't need surgery or something like that, but he is going to be out of the sessions at least 8-10 weeks. And, of course, it will take longer time for him to be ready after that, to be able to help us, like he was really doing.”

Harry Wilson - doubt

Wilson twisted his ankle during Fulham’s defeat against Manchester United this weekend as they face a nervous wait on the extent of his injury. He is doubtful for this weekend’s game against Newcastle United and his former boss Howe.