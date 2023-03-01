A trip to the Etihad Stadium is a daunting one for Newcastle - they are yet to win a Premier League match at the ground and were defeated 5-0 on their last visit back in May. City, meanwhile, have won five straight games in all-competitions in-front of their own supporters and defeated Bournemouth 4-1 in their last league outing.

Featuring against his old club that day was defender Nathan Ake and reports from Football Insider recently have hinted that the Dutchman is ‘in talks’ to extend his stay at the club. Ake joined from the Cherries in 2020 and has played 28 times in all-competitions under Pep Guardiola this season.

The 28-year-old is set to be rewarded for good form this year with an extension to his deal, all-but ending speculation he may be on his way out of the club. Chelsea and Newcastle had been linked with a move for the Dutchman in previous transfer windows, however, Guardiola was keen to keep hold of him.

When asked about potential interest in Ake last January, Howe responded: “Am I surprised in interest in Nathan? No, because he’s been a model of consistency. I think he has performed very well for us for a long, long period of time."

Instead, Newcastle opted to move for Dan Burn last winter, before adding Ake’s compatriot Sven Botman to their ranks when the summer transfer window opened.