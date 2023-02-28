Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle United ‘join race’ for Championship starlet

Alex Scott of Bristol City. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have joined a host of Premier League teams to show interest in signing Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. Scott has been an almost ever-present for the Robins this season and has impressed under Nigel Pearson.

According to the Sun, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and West Ham are among the clubs to have shown an interest in signing the 19-year-old when the summer transfer window opens. Bristol City have reportedly placed a £25million valuation on the midfielder that has featured in all-but one of their league games this campaign, grabbing five assists in that time.

Liverpool in ‘pole position’ for Newcastle United-linked star

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea as uncertainty over his future at Stamford Bridge grows. Chelsea currently sit in 10th place and are 14 points behind Spurs in 4th place.

They report that contract talks between the player and club haven’t progressed in recent times and with Mount entering the final 18-months of his current deal with the Blues, he could leave the club this summer, rather than on a free transfer at the end of next season. Liverpool reportedly lead both Manchester clubs and Newcastle in the hunt for Mount’s signature.