The 27-year-old – who played under Magpies boss Eddie Howe at AFC Bournemouth – made 27 appearances for City in all competitions last season, scoring three times.

But the Premier League champions are willing to listen to offers for Ake and have slapped a significant £50million price-tag on the Dutch international.

Man City signed Ake from Bournemouth for a reported £41million in 2020 but has since been limited to just 19 Premier League starts over two seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Nathan Ake of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux on May 11, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Sun claim that Ake’s wage demands are unlikely to hinder any potential deal with the player currently on £80,000-a-week at City.

Howe is keen to bolster Newcastle’s defence ahead of the new season with Lille defender Sven Botman and Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett heavily linked with the latter spending the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Newcastle.

