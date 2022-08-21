Manchester City team selection shock as Newcastle United pair return
Eddie Howe has named an unchanged starting XI for this afternoon’s game against Manchester City.
Newcastle United take on Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions at St James’s Park (4.30pm kick-off) looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season.
United head coach Eddie Howe said: “They (City) currently set the bar for everyone to follow, and give us a challenge today which will prove an early marker of where we are.
Most Popular
-
1
Amanda Staveley's Newcastle United ownership plans confirmed with new sponsor revealed
-
2
Eddie Howe's two-word description of Manchester City ahead of Newcastle United match
-
3
Newcastle United linked with TWO players but face competition from Everton and Leicester
-
4
Supercomputer predicts surprising Premier League finishes for Newcastle United, Manchester United, Leeds United and co
-
5
Eddie Howe's sobering Newcastle United transfer response to Joao Pedro bid rejected by Watford
"It's a challenge we relish, having made a positive start to the season ourselves.”
Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth are on the bench after recovering from their respective back injuries.
Howe is again without Jonjo Shelvey.
Meanwhile, midfielder Jack Grealish is not involved for City.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, S Longstaff.
MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Haaland, Foden. Subs: Ortega Moreno, Dias, Phillips, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Mbete, Palmer, Lewis.