Newcastle United take on Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions at St James’s Park (4.30pm kick-off) looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

United head coach Eddie Howe said: “They (City) currently set the bar for everyone to follow, and give us a challenge today which will prove an early marker of where we are.

"It's a challenge we relish, having made a positive start to the season ourselves.”

Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth are on the bench after recovering from their respective back injuries.

Howe is again without Jonjo Shelvey.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jack Grealish is not involved for City.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes arrives at St James's Park.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, S Longstaff.