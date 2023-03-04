Here is some early team news for Newcastle United ahead of today’s trip to Manchester City (12:30pm kick-off).

Bruno Guimaraes is set to start after suffering an injury scare. The midfielder was withdrawn in the closing stages of Newcastle’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday with an ankle issue.

The Magpies haven’t won any of the five matches Guimaraes has missed this season and the midfielder is the only regular starter for the club not to have lost a league match he has featured in this season.

Following Sunday’s defeat, Howe said: “Bruno twisted his ankle. I think he did similar [against Fulham]. He was in a bit of pain. We don’t think it’s serious at the moment, but let’s wait and see.”

Guimaraes trained with the rest of the first-team squad this week and is ‘fine’ to play this weekend.

Newcastle will also be boosted by the return of first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope this weekend following his one-match suspension.

But Ryan Fraser won’t be available after Howe said the winger has no future at the club and has been made to train with the Under-21s.

Here are the current doubts and outs for Saturday’s match...

1 . NUFC: Nick Pope - available Nick Pope is back available for Newcastle after serving his one-match suspension. The England international was shown a straight red card for handball outside of the area in United’s previous league match against Liverpool. Players sent off for a professional foul or handball are subject to a one-match suspension. As a result, Loris Karius started the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . NUFC: Bruno Guimaraes - available There were concerns around Bruno Guimaraes after he hurt his ankle in the Carabao Cup final. But after training fully in the build-up to the match, the Brazilian has been passed fit to play. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

3 . Man City: Aymeric Laporte - doubt The Man City defender is a doubt for this weekend due to illness. A late call will be made. Photo Sales

4 . Man City: Stefan Ortega - doubt Was forced off during Man City’s FA Cup win at Bristol City with a hand injury and will be assessed ahead of the weekend. Ederson was always likely to start in goal regardless. Photo Sales