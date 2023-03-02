Manchester City v Newcastle United team news: One out & four doubts as key player set to return - gallery
Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of Bruno Guimaraes ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester City (12:30pm kick-off).
Guimaraes was withdrawn in the closing stages of Newcastle’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday with an ankle issue. Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, head coach Eddie Howe will be keen to have the 25-year-old available to start at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.
The Magpies haven’t won any of the five matches Guimaraes has missed this season and the midfielder is the only regular starter for the club not to have lost a league match he has featured in this season.
Following Sunday’s defeat, Howe said: “Bruno twisted his ankle. I think he did similar [against Fulham]. He was in a bit of pain. We don’t think it’s serious at the moment, but let’s wait and see.”
Still, Newcastle will be boosted by the return of first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope this weekend following his one-match suspension.
Further Newcastle injury updates will be provided by Howe in his pre-match press conference on Friday.
Here are the current doubts and outs for Saturday’s match...