Manchester United boss delivers big Marcus Rashford injury update ahead of Newcastle United trip

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided a brief update on Marcus Rashford’s injury ahead of Sunday’s match against Newcastle United at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:44 BST

Man United claimed Rashford was a slight ‘concern’ after withdrawing from England international duty due to a knock picked up in the 3-1 win against Fulham in the FA Cup last time out. The forward was also claimed to be a doubt for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle last month but ended up starting and scoring in the 2-0 win.

And The Red Devils boss appeared confident about his top scorer’s chances of featuring on Sunday.

"I've good hope," ten Hag said in his pre-match press conference. “He trained but he had to do some treatment, he had to do some individual training, today [Friday] he joined in with the group.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United receives medical treatment during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on March 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
"We have one more day. I have a good hope he will be available."

Rashford has scored 27 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season. Meanwhile ten Hag also suggested Anthony Martial could be back available following a groin issue.

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans after their side's victory in the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on March 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Man United currently sit third in the table, three points ahead of Newcastle United in fifth. But The Magpies would leapfrog their Sunday opponents with a win at St James’ Park given that they boast superior goal difference.

The match comes just over a month after Man United beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to win the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils have won two of their last six visits to St James’ Park with last season's match finishing 1-1 after Edinson Cavani cancelled out Allan Saint-Maximin’s opener.

