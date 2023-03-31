Newcastle United confirm shock appointment as former Sunderland manager joins club

Jack Ross – who managed Sunderland in League One between 2018 and 2019 – has been appointed as head of coach development at Newcastle’s academy. The 46-year-old will work with academy director Steve Harper and the management team to help provide support to the coaching staff and players from the Under-9 to Under-16 age groups.

Following Ross’ appointment, Harper said: "Jack is a very experienced manager, coach and coach educator. His knowledge and experience will be of huge benefit to us during his time here."

Jack Ross, Manager of Sunderland reacts during the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

In his only full season in charge of Sunderland, Ross led the club to two Wembley finals in the EFL Trophy and League One play-offs – but they were beaten on both occasions.

His return to the North East comes after former head of coach development Neil Winskill moved to a coaching role with Newcastle’s Under-21s side in January.

Ross’ most recent managerial role came at Dundee United but he lasted just seven games before leaving the club in August 2022. The Scottish coach has also managed Hibernian, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic along with Newcastle’s fierce local rivals.

He was named PFA Scotland manager of the year in 2017-18 after leading St Mirren to the Scottish Championship title and promotion to the top flight.