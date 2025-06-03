Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo wants to join Manchester United this summer. | Getty Images

Manchester United’s pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo could drag through the summer, giving the likes of Newcastle United an opportunity to pounce.

Newcastle shortlisted Brentford winger Mbeumo as a top target heading into the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive Premier League campaign with 20 goals in 38 appearances.

Only Alexander Isak, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah scored more goals than the Cameroon international.

Just two days into the transfer window it emerged that Mbeumo had made a decision over his future with Manchester United his chosen destination. The Red Devils have already announced a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, triggering the Brazilian’s £62.5million release clause.

In doing so, they set a precedent for future transfers.

Manchester United told asking price for Bryan Mbeumo

Although Mbeumo is keen to join Manchester United, a transfer is still far from complete with no formal bid being made for the winger.

Although Mbeumo has just 12 months remaining on his contract, Brentford are in no rush to sell due to their healthy PSR position and the fact they have a one-year extension option for the winger.

As such, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank admitted that, while Mbeumo could leave this summer, it would not come cheap.

“If the right price — and that’s going to be expensive — is coming, then I’m sure the club will be open to it,” Frank told Sky Sports .

According to i News, Manchester United must match the £62.5million paid for Cunha if they want to strike a quick deal with Brentford for Mbeumo. The report warned that if Manchester United don’t meet Brentford’s valuation, the transfer saga could ‘drag on all summer’.

And that could give other clubs such as Newcastle the opportunity to swoop in and hijack a potential move.

Newcastle United interested in Bryan Mbeumo

Newcastle are keen to get business done quickly in the transfer window but are relaxed amid the early deals and speculation surrounding some of their main targets.

A right-wing addition is a priority but Eddie Howe is also looking at a centre-back, goalkeeper and back-up striker ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Unlike last summer, Newcastle do have some financial breathing room when it comes to PSR and with the added boost of Champions League football, are expected to make some significant additions to the squad.

Newcastle have not made a formal approach for Mbeumo but have been monitoring his situation closely and will be prepared to strike should an opportunity arise. As things stand, Manchester United looks to be the likely destination for Mbeumo but the deal still hinges on whether Ruben Amorim’s side will be willing to splurge another £60million or so just days into the transfer window.

Brentford have established themselves as a solid Premier League side in recent seasons with some shrewd business in the transfer market. Despite losing key players such as Christian Eriksen, David Raya and Ivan Toney in recent seasons, The Bees have continued to improve on the pitch.