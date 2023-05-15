Rashford was a doubt for Manchester United ahead of the game and was forced to sit out the win which took Erik ten Hag’s side level on points with Newcastle United in the battle for Champions League qualification.

The 25-year-old has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Man United so far this season but is now a doubt heading into the final weeks of the 2022-23 campaign. The Red Devils travel to AFC Bournemouth before hosting Chelsea and Fulham at Old Trafford in their final three matches of the Premier League season.

But it remains unclear as to whether Rashford will be involved as the Man United boss remained tight lipped on the severity of his injury.

“I can’t tell [what the latest is] in this moment. He is not available,” Ten Hag told BBC. “I can’t tell in this moment [how serious the injury it is] and as I say, it’s not my focus point in this moment.

“I hope [he will be back soon]. Of course. And he will do everything that can be done.

“The medical staff is working hard on it, but I am focused, and my team are focusing, on this game.”

Man United currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with three games remaining. They are behind third-placed Newcastle on goal difference while Liverpool are just behind in fifth.