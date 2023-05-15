Newcastle have identified Szoboszlai, 22, as a transfer target this summer as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his midfield options. The Hungarian international has scored 18 goals in 88 appearances for Leipzig over the past two seasons.

Szoboszlai has a £61million release clause in his contract at the Bundesliga club and Sky Germany have reported that Newcastle are monitoring his progress after scouts watched him score a late goal in the 2-1 win over Werder Bremen over the weekend.

After the match, the young midfielder cast serious doubt over his future at Leipzig after being asked whether he would stay at the German club beyond the summer.

“I didn’t say that,” Szoboszlai responded. “We still have three games [remaining this season]. For those three games I’m definitely still at RB Leipzig. I want to play in the Champions League.”

Leipzig are still on course for Champions League football as they currently sit third in the Bundesliga table. But Newcastle also currently sit third and will be hoping to offer the incentive of Champions League football for next season.

“We will see what happens after the summer,” Szoboszlai added.

The young midfielder has impressed greatly in his short career to date and has come through the famed Red Bull set-up at both Leipzig and Salzburg - the team he left to move to the Bundesliga in January 2021.