Manchester United consider new Newcastle United loan offer for Jesse Lingard

The club hopes to sign the forward in the final week of this month’s transfer window. However, it remains to be seen whether Lingard’s club will allow him to spend the final six months of his contract away from Old Trafford.

Lingard, understood to be open to a loan move to Newcastle, had an exceptional half-season loan at West Ham United last term which saw him score nine Premier League goals.

Head coach Eddie Howe – who has lost leading scorer Callum Wilson to injury until March – wants to add more firepower to his relegation-threatened team.

Lingard, 29, has other suitors, but Man United are not prepared to loan Lingard out to a rival. They may, however, be persuaded to sanction a short-term move to Newcastle – who are 18th in the Premier League following the weekend’s 1-0 win over Leeds United – for a sizeable fee.

Lingard – who has found his opportunities limited at Old Trafford this season – will be free agent in the summer.

The England international has made 14 club appearances in all competitions, and Ralf Rangnick, Man United’s interim manager, was coy when asked about Lingard’s future last week.

“We have a big squad, maybe a little bit too big of a squad,” said Rangnick. “His contract is expiring in the summer, and the question is what will happen after that four months?”

Howe, meanwhile, last week said that the club was “looking at alternative targets” after a “fruitless” week in the transfer market.

