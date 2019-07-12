Manchester United dealt Sean Longstaff bombshell as Newcastle United name their price
Manchester United have been dealt a bombshell in their pursuit of Sean Longstaff – with Newcastle United managing director slapping a £50million price tag on the midfielder.
The Telegraph claim that Charnley, who was reportedly contact by the Red Devils’ Ed Woodward in a bid to seal a deal, is keen to retain the 21-year-old amid heavy interest from the North West.
And in a bid to stave off interest, the Magpies have told Manchester United that they will only consider bids of £50million for their prize asset.
The report suggests that such an amount is over double what Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side are willing to pay for a youngster who has made only nine Premier League appearances.
Charnley’s high asking price could see the Old Trafford outfit pursue alternative targets – with Solksjaer claiming the club will not be held to ransom as they look to strengthen.